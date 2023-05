AEW: Jade Cargill starà fuori per qualche tempo Zona Wrestling

Kris Statlander shocked the world last night when she returned at AEW Double or Nothing and defeated Jade Cargill to become the new TBS Champion. AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander took part in the ...The AEW world title didn’t change hands at “Double or Nothing,” as expected, though the show did have one surprise, with Kris Statlander returning.