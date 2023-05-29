Everdream Valley RecensioneMioDottore: classifica degli alimenti antistressPlay di Modena - successo di pubblicoAspettando First PlayableSmartphone&Acqua: i consigli per l'estate di CertiDealBlitz in aula: l'aggressione con arma finta e la paura nell'istituto ...Tragica giornata di sangue sulle strade: sette morti e un feritoSvolta nell'omicidio di Yirelis Pena Santana: Fermato un sospettato ...L'esercito ucraino abbatte 52 droni iraniani durante attacchi russi a ...Tragedia sul Lago Maggiore: Violento Maltempo Provoca Incidente ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Il backstage si è congratulato con Jamie Hayter per aver lottato nonostante alcuni problemi alla schiena

AEW backstage

AEW: Il backstage si è congratulato con Jamie Hayter per aver lottato nonostante alcuni problemi alla schiena (Di lunedì 29 maggio 2023) La scorsa notte è andato in scena Double or Nothing e lo show ha regalato diverse sorprese ai fan. Nel corso della serata abbiamo assistito a turn heel, ritorni e anche annunci di gravidanze (vedi Tay Melo), ma tra i vari cambi di titolo avvenuti, c’è stato quello dell’AEW Women’s World Championship. Jamie Hayter ha perso il titolo ai danni di Toni Storm, dopo che il resto delle Outcasts hanno attaccato l’ex campionessa nel backstage. nonostante la sconfitta, però, Hayter ha ricevuto solo complimenti dietro le quinte. Il commento PW Insider ha reso noto che il backstage si è complimentato con Hayter, in quanto la wrestler ha lottato nonostante avesse problemi alla ...
AEW: Il backstage si è congratulato con Jamie Hayter per aver lottato nonostante alcuni problemi alla schiena  Zona Wrestling

