AEW: Christian Cage ci prova, ma Wardlow si dimostra più forte e si aggiudica il Ladder Match Zona Wrestling

Wardlow is still the face of TNT. Wardlow retained the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Christian Cage in a ladder match. Christian had his fingers on the title after Wardlow ...Anderson then ran into the ring to slow down Cage's attempt to grab the title, tossing him off the ladder into the waiting arms of Wardlow for a powerbomb. The three-time TNT Champion then climbed the ...