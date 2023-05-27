WWE: Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch deciso da un’interferenza inattesa nel finale! (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Night of Champions, il secondo Premium Live Event WWE di maggio, si sta svolgendo in questi minuti a Gedda, Arabia Saudita. Dopo l’incredibile opener che ha incoronato Seth Rollins nuovo World Heavyweight Champion, si è tornati subito all’azione per quello che sarà, molto probabilmente, solo il primo capitolo della rivalità generazionale tra Trish Status e Becky Lynch. Vediamo come è andata. Becky Lynch parte aggressiva, ma Trish Stratus non è da meno: inizio tutto della Hall of Famer Nonostante l’inizio aggressivo di The Man, grazie all’aiuto delle scalette Trish riesce a prendere il sopravvento, riuscendo a connettere diverse manovre ed a portare l’incontro “dalla sua parte”, soprattutto dopo l’esecuzione di un Tornado DDT. Il tifo è, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : A NOC Trish Stratus potrebbe mettere la parola fine ad una sua sfortunata streak di 17 anni
WWE : Acceso confronto tra Becky Lynch e Trish Stratus alla firma del contratto per il loro match a Night Of Champions
WWE : Sancita la firma del contratto tra Becky e Trish per il prossimo Raw
WWE : Becky Lynch torna a RAW e attacca Trish Stratus
WWE : Trish Stratus ha spiegato i motivi che l’hanno portata a tradire Becky Lynch e Lita
WWE : Il match tra Becky Lynch e Trish Stratus sarebbe in programma per SummerSlam
WWE: A NOC Trish Stratus potrebbe mettere la parola fine ad una sua sfortunata streak di 17 anni Zona Wrestling
Zoey Stark helps Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Night of ChampionsTrish Stratus found a new ally at Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view. Stratus was able to defeat Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia after getting help from Zoey Stark. Stark was recently called up ...
WWE Night of Champions live results: Follow the action of 5 title matches in Saudi ArabiaFive championship titles are on the line in Saudi Arabia, and a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.
WWE TrishSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Trish