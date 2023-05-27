The Lord of the Rings Gollum Recensione ASUS ROG Strix e Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600BATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 5: NUOVA ALBA, DAL 7 GIUGNO5 consigli per mettere in affitto una casaLA PRIMA STAGIONE COMPETITIVA DI BLOOD BOWL 3 ARRIVA IL 22 GIUGNOIntel alla IEEE Conference | Roma 29 - 30 maggioNordic Game Awards 2023: una celebrazione dei fantastici giochi ...Recensione Flexispot E8 : La Scrivania elettrica regolabile perfetta ...Nanni Moretti al Festival di Cannes: Il Sol dell'avvenire conquista ...Hearthstone: Audiopocalisse, il Mini-set del Festival delle Leggende, ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch deciso da un’interferenza inattesa nel finale!

WWE: Trish Stratus vs Becky Lynch deciso da un’interferenza inattesa nel finale! (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Night of Champions, il secondo Premium Live Event WWE di maggio, si sta svolgendo in questi minuti a Gedda, Arabia Saudita. Dopo l’incredibile opener che ha incoronato Seth Rollins nuovo World Heavyweight Champion, si è tornati subito all’azione per quello che sarà, molto probabilmente, solo il primo capitolo della rivalità generazionale tra Trish Status e Becky Lynch. Vediamo come è andata. Becky Lynch parte aggressiva, ma Trish Stratus non è da meno: inizio tutto della Hall of Famer Nonostante l’inizio aggressivo di The Man, grazie all’aiuto delle scalette Trish riesce a prendere il sopravvento, riuscendo a connettere diverse manovre ed a portare l’incontro “dalla sua parte”, soprattutto dopo l’esecuzione di un Tornado DDT. Il tifo è, ...
Zoey Stark helps Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch at WWE Night of Champions

Trish Stratus found a new ally at Saturday's Night of Champions pay-per-view. Stratus was able to defeat Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia after getting help from Zoey Stark. Stark was recently called up ...

WWE Night of Champions live results: Follow the action of 5 title matches in Saudi Arabia

Five championship titles are on the line in Saudi Arabia, and a new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.
