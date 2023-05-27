WWE: Mustafa Ali stupisce a Night of Champions, ma Gunther è troppo forte (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Gunther era alla ricerca di un degno sfidante da quando è stato draftato a Raw. A WWE Night of Champions, il generale del ring doveva vedersela con Mustafa Ali, che aveva ottenuto questa opportunità titolata dopo aver vinto un’emozionante Battle Royal, anche se con l’aiuto dello stesso The Ring General. Gunther -infatti- ha ordinato a Giovanni Vinci e Ludwig Kaiser di eliminare Matt Riddle dall’incontro. Who will walk out of #WWENOC with the #ICTitle? pic.twitter.com/EScENjJaA1— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023 Quella che sembrava una mossa intelligente da parte dell’austriaco, però, ha rischiato di diventare un clamoroso autogol. Nel breve match andato in scena al Jeddah Superdome, infatti, Ali sembrava davvero in grado di poter sconfiggere il campione intercontinentale. Il wrestler di Chicago, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
