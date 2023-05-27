The Lord of the Rings Gollum Recensione ASUS ROG Strix e Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600BATTLEFIELD 2042 STAGIONE 5: NUOVA ALBA, DAL 7 GIUGNO5 consigli per mettere in affitto una casaLA PRIMA STAGIONE COMPETITIVA DI BLOOD BOWL 3 ARRIVA IL 22 GIUGNOIntel alla IEEE Conference | Roma 29 - 30 maggioNordic Game Awards 2023: una celebrazione dei fantastici giochi ...Recensione Flexispot E8 : La Scrivania elettrica regolabile perfetta ...Nanni Moretti al Festival di Cannes: Il Sol dell'avvenire conquista ...Hearthstone: Audiopocalisse, il Mini-set del Festival delle Leggende, ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Il Mist si rivela vincente! Asuka è la nuova campionessa di Raw

WWE Mist

WWE: Il Mist si rivela vincente! Asuka è la nuova campionessa di Raw (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Dopo aver visto la vittoria di Trish Stratus su Becky Lynch, è arrivato il momento del secondo match femminile della serata, quello valido per il Raw Women’s Championship tra Bianca Belair ed Asuka. La Empress of Tomorrow trionfa al termine di un match poco movimentato. Il rematch di WrestleMania inizia in maniera decisa, con entrambe le atlete che si alternano al controllo sin da subito con manovre di “Ground and pound”. Il pubblico risulta peró poco coinvolto e, soprattutto, diviso a metà. Dopo l’avvio rapido, infatti non ci sono molte azioni degne di nota nei primi minuti del match, fatta eccezione per un bel Diving Dropkick dell’atleta giapponese sulla campionessa, dopo aver evitato un Superplex. A metá match, dopo un tentativo fallito di un’Asuka Lock, le atlete hanno provato a schienarsi a vicenda con dei roll-up, ...
Asuka Wins WWE Raw Women's Title At WWE Night Of Champions, Ending Bianca Belair's Historic Reign

This marks the third reign with the WWE Raw Women's Title for Asuka and her first since losing it in April 2021. Belair's reign lasted 420 days, a modern day record, and she made 13 successful title ...

WWE star Asuka blinds Bianca Belair with poison mist to win Raw Women’s Title at Night of Champions

Asuka ended the historic run of Bianca Belair to become new Raw Women’s Champion. Night of Champions saw a major title shock as the EST of WWE ’s 419-day run with the gold – the longest run with a ...
