The Last of Us: qualche novità sul multiplayer da parte di Naughty Dog (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Nelle scorse ore, tramite un messaggio via Twitter, Naughty Dog ha aggiornato sullo stato dei lavori del gioco multiplayer ambientato nel mondo di The Last of Us: è in ritardo, ma arriverà e forse c’è anche una sorpresa Ai tempi dell’uscita di The Last of Us parte II (qui la nostra recensione!), si vociferava già una componente multiplayer analoga a quella vista nell’originale The Last of Us (e qui, invece, la recensione di parte I). Questa modalità multigiocatore, però, a distanza di ben tre anni dall’uscita del titolo, ancora non ha visto la luce. E proprio a seguito di un report di Bloomberg, in cui si sottolineavano i vari problemi che la produzione starebbe incontrando nel corso dello sviluppo, è arrivato un comunicato ufficiale da ...Leggi su tuttotek
