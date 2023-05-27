IMPACT: Jordynne Grace è una free agent, per ora intende dedicarsi a progetti extra ring (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Jordynne Grace è uno dei volti di punta di IMPACT Wrestling e, in particolare, della divisione femminile. Nei suoi anni ad IMPACT ha conquistato due volte il Knockouts World Title, una volta il Digital Media Title e una volta il Knockouts Tag Team Title. Ora, la sua esperienza ad IMPACT sta giungendo al termine. Il suo contratto scadrà entro fine mese e non sarà rinnovato. Sembra anche che Jordynne abbia intenzione di prendersi una pausa dal pro wrestling. Jordynne in uscita da IMPACT Secondo quanto riportato da Sean Sapp di Fightful Select, Jordynne Grace è in uscita da IMPACT Wrestling. La stessa diretta interessata ha affermato che intende prendersi una pausa dal pro ...Leggi su zonawrestling
