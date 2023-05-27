IMPACT: Jordynne Grace è una free agent, per ora intende dedicarsi a progetti extra ring Zona Wrestling

Although Impact Wrestling is a smaller promotion that sometimes flys under the radar, the promotion has a lot of talented wrestlers that will make a name for themselves and create interest from other ...The wrestler will reportedly enjoy some time away from pro wrestling before weighing up her options; Fightful did also say that Grace has some serious cash in the bank due to her exclusive content ...