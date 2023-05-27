Impact 25.05.2023 Ti avevo ucciso! (Di sabato 27 maggio 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di Impact. Under Siege è sempre più vicino e questa sarà la puntata prima del PPV. Le storyline ormai sono già tutte definite ma c’è ancora qualche dettaglio da limare. Immergiamoci nella puntata! Chris Sabin sconfigge Mike Bailey (3,5 / 5) Kenny King e Sheldon Jean sconfiggono Decay (2,5 / 5) Dopo il match Kenny King provoca Nick Aldis, che si è goduto il match al tavolo dei commentatori. Quando l’inglese sale sul ring però i due vincitori se la danno a gambe. Taylor Wilde sconfigge Jessicka Havok N.C. The Coven attaccano la sconfitta ma ecco che arriva qualcuno ad aiutare Jessicka. Si tratta di Courtney Rush che riesce a cacciare Taylor Wilde e Kilynn King. Nel backstage Jessicka è confusa perché Courtney Rush assomiglia a Rosemary. Quest’ultima dice dice che è la stessa ...Leggi su zonawrestling
La card definitiva di IMPACT Under SiegeIl prossimo speciale della federazione canadese in scena questa notte su IMPACT Plus, Ultimate Insiders e Fite TV.
