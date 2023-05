...e streaming 12.30 Sassuolo - Como (Serie A femminile) - TIMVISION Pomigliano - Sampdoria (Serie A femminile) - TIMVISION 13.00 Diretta Gol Campionato Primavera - SPORTITALIA 13.30(......30 RUSSIA PREMIER LEAGUE Khimki - Ural 13:00 Torpedo Moscow - Orenburg 15:30 Krasnodar - CSKA Mosca 18:00 Sochi - Zenit 18:00 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP - PLAY - OFFS CHAMPIONSHIP13:30 ...Johnstone 20:45 SCOZIA PREMIERSHIP - PLAY - OFFS CHAMPIONSHIP- St. Mirren 20:45 Hibernian -20:45 Rangers - Hearts 20:45 SPAGNA LALIGA Elche - Siviglia 19:30 Real Madrid - Vallecano ...

Celtic - Aberdeen - probabili formazioni Periodico Daily

Celtic will celebrate their second successive Scottish Premiership title win on Saturday when they are presented with the league trophy following their final fixture at home to Aberdeen.Ange Postecoglou has been named the Scottish Football Writers' Association Manager of the Year. The Celtic boss was part of a four-man shortlist that included Aberdeen boss Barry Robson, St Mirren' ...