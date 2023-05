Carlisle-Stockport County Finale playoff League Two | domenica 28 maggio 2023 ore 14 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Carlisle-Stockport County (Finale playoff League Two, domenica 28 maggio 2023 ore 14:30): formazioni, quote... Infobetting

Follow live score & text updates from the League Two play-off final between Carlisle United v Stockport County ...The Cumbrians have excellent competition in forward areas and Simpson cannot even guarantee a place in his starting line-up for 20-goal top scorer Kristian Dennis, who started both legs of their ...