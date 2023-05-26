Tosca Launches New Life Cycle Analysis Tool to Help Reduce Environmental Footprint of Companies Transporting Bulk Liquids (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) New Analysis shows foldable plastic IBCs outperform competitors with up to 61% greenhouse gas savings, 23% less water use, and 17% lower fossil fuel consumption. AARTSELAAR, Belgium, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
