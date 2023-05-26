Recensione Flexispot E8 : La Scrivania elettrica regolabile perfetta ...Nanni Moretti al Festival di Cannes: Il Sol dell'avvenire conquista ...Hearthstone: Audiopocalisse, il Mini-set del Festival delle Leggende, ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie su sfide ed eventi Freemode Scomparsa di Maddie McCann: Le ricerche della Polizia portoghese nel ...Tragedia a Madonna Fore: Un uomo muore durante una passeggiata ...Ricky Schroeder: La rivelazione scioccante sulla sua infanzia e gli ...Solasta: Palace of Ice ora disponibileGIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMON - ESPANSIONE OSSIDIANA INFUOCATAIl raper Lil Wayne lancia Street Fighter 6 a tutta velocità Ultime Blog

Tosca Launches New Life Cycle Analysis Tool to Help Reduce Environmental Footprint of Companies Transporting Bulk Liquids

Tosca Launches New Life Cycle Analysis Tool to Help Reduce Environmental Footprint of Companies Transporting Bulk Liquids (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) New Analysis shows foldable plastic IBCs outperform competitors with up to 61% greenhouse gas savings, 23% less water use, and 17% lower fossil fuel consumption. AARTSELAAR, Belgium, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tosca, a global leader in reusable packaging and performance pooling solutions, has launched a new Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) Tool to Help Companies Transporting Bulk Liquids Reduce their Environmental Footprint by selecting the most sustainable type of liquid Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC). The LCA Tool uses the Compass platform developed by Trayak and is endorsed by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition. ...
