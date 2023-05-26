Solasta: Palace of Ice ora disponibileGIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMON - ESPANSIONE OSSIDIANA INFUOCATAIl raper Lil Wayne lancia Street Fighter 6 a tutta velocità Guilty Gear -Strive- Asuka R? è disponibileGFN Thursday: in arrivo 3 nuovi titoli MicrosoftMX vs ATV Legends inizia oggi la seconda stagioneEpisodio di violenza della polizia a Livorno: Carabinieri picchiano ...Spesa online: tutti i consigli per non sbagliarePlayStation Showcase - videoLG SPINGE SULLE SOLUZIONI BUSINESS PER LA RICARICA ELETTRICAUltime Blog

The Good Doctor 6 | stasera in tv la settima puntata | le anticipazioni

The Good

The Good Doctor 6, stasera in tv la settima puntata: le anticipazioni (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) Oggi, 26 maggio, Rai 2 trasmette dalle 21.20, due nuovi episodi - il quindicesimo e il sedicesimo della sesta stagione - della statunitense "The Good Doctor". Shaun e Lea continuano a dibattere sul loro futuro di genitori, ma in ospedale non c'è tempo da perdere: il giovane Ricky ha un problema...
I programmi in tv oggi, 26 maggio 2023: film e intrattenimento

TELEFILM/SERIE TV Su Rai Due dalle 21.20 The Good Doctor. Shaun si rende conto che lui e Lea hanno opinioni diverse su come crescere il loro futuro bambino e si chiede se l'amore sarà sufficiente a ...

Tra i casi di giornata troviamo quello del giovane Ricky, sottoposto a un intervento al cervello, e quello della nonna di Allen ...

The Good Doctor

Trama: Quando Nathan, un ragazzino di tre anni, viene ricoverato d'urgenza, lo staff medico sospetta che il piccolo stia avendo un ictus. Un caso alquanto inusuale. La prima diagnosi di Shaun,però, ...
