Sports com announce Majed Al Sorour as President

Sports com

Sports.com announce Majed Al Sorour as President (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) LONDON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Sports.com have today announced that prominent Saudi businessman and senior executive Majed Al Sorour has been appointed as President.     Mr Al Sorour's role will include investment strategy and execution as well as strategic communications and investor relations. Mr Al Sorour is a worldwide businessman and entrepreneur with a reputation for identifying performance potential in growth focused businesses. He has a particular interest in the Sports and technology industries. Football was a key part of his youth, competing at a professional level for Al Nassr Football Club, before later serving as a director. On special request, Al-Sorour was appointed as CEO of Golf Saudi in 2018; as one of many ...
