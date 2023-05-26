RISULTATI | NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 26 05 2023 Day 11

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) Idella undicesima giornata dello storico Torneoandata in scena a Tokyo:Of The30 – Day 11Venerdì 26 Maggio – Tokyo (Japan) Tag Team MatchTMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) battono BULLET CLUB (Clark Connors & Gedo) (6:27)United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) battono Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano (4:58) Six Man Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Dan Moloney, Francesco Akira & TJP) battono Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Ryusuke Taguchi (8:38) Eight Man Tag Team MatchCHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Lio Rush, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) battono House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (8:45) Six Man Tag Team MatchCHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & ...