RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 26.05.2023 (Day 11) (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della undicesima giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Tokyo: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 11Venerdì 26 Maggio – Tokyo (Japan) Tag Team MatchTMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) battono BULLET CLUB (Clark Connors & Gedo) (6:27)United Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) battono Tomoaki Honma & Toru Yano (4:58) Six Man Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Dan Moloney, Francesco Akira & TJP) battono Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Ryusuke Taguchi (8:38) Eight Man Tag Team MatchCHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Lio Rush, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) battono House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (8:45) Six Man Tag Team MatchCHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 24.05.2023 (Day 10)
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 23.05.2023 (Day 9)
RISULTATI : NJPW RESURGENCE 2023
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 21.05.2023 (Day 8)
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 14.03.2023 (Day 3)
RISULTATI : NJPW “Best Of The Super Junior 30” 12.05.2023 (Day 1)
RISULTATI: NJPW RESURGENCE 2023 Zona Wrestling
Importante record per Willow Nightengale raggiunto in NJPWLa NJPW è solita fare la storia e dopo MVP si ripete attraverso la sua STRONG Openweight Women's Champion, Willow Nightengale.
NJPW: Risultati NJPW Resurgence 2023 (in azione Mercedes Moné e Jon Moxley)Sono Angelo Sorbello, vivo a Genova, sono laureato, ho lavorato per diverse testate giornalistiche, tra cui Il Giornale e il Secolo XIX. Ho diverse passioni, tra cui il wrestling in particolare la WWE ...
RISULTATI NJPWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW