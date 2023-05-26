RING OF HONOR WRESTLING 25 05 2023

(Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) La ROH è tornata in azione, ecco i risultati della serata da Las Vegas, Nevada: Tag Team MatchThe Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) battono The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) Skye Blue batte Trish Adora Six Man Tag Team MatchStu Grayson & The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) battono The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver) Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) batte Willie Mack Six Man Tag Team MatchKip Sabian & The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) (w/Penelope Ford) battono Bryce Saturn, Jakob Austin Young & Shogun Jones NJPW World Television Title MatchZack Sabre Jr. (c) batte Rocky Romero e mantiene il Titolo Diamante batte Promise Braxton Tag Team MatchAction Andretti & Darius Martin battono The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Six Man Tag Team ...

ROH Wrestling Risultati 25-05-2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

Athena will defend her ROH Women's World Title on June 1. After Athena watched Kiera Hogan defeat Vertvixen on the May 25 episode of Ring of Honor TV, the two women got into a physical altercation.