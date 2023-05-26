LA PRIMA STAGIONE COMPETITIVA DI BLOOD BOWL 3 ARRIVA IL 22 GIUGNOIntel alla IEEE Conference | Roma 29 - 30 maggioNordic Game Awards 2023: una celebrazione dei fantastici giochi ...Recensione Flexispot E8 : La Scrivania elettrica regolabile perfetta ...Nanni Moretti al Festival di Cannes: Il Sol dell'avvenire conquista ...Hearthstone: Audiopocalisse, il Mini-set del Festival delle Leggende, ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie su sfide ed eventi Freemode Scomparsa di Maddie McCann: Le ricerche della Polizia portoghese nel ...Tragedia a Madonna Fore: Un uomo muore durante una passeggiata ...Ricky Schroeder: La rivelazione scioccante sulla sua infanzia e gli ...Ultime Blog

Recensione AGM G2 Guardian | un mese con IL rugged phone!

Recensione AGM

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

zazoom
Commenta
Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: un mese con IL rugged phone! (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) Recensione completa del rugged phone AGM G2 Guardian, con termocamera, visione notturna, speaker da 3,5W e Android stock Bentornati su Tuttotek per la Recensione completa del nuovo rugged phone by AGM, il G2 Guardian. Scopriamo insieme perché, grazie alle sue specifiche e caratteristiche uniche, è molto più di un semplice smartphone. Scheda tecnica Recensione AGM G2 Guardian Display: IPS 6.58? FHD+ 120Hz SoC: Qualcomm QCM6490 6nm 2,7 Ghz 5G RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4X Memoria interna: 256GB UFS 2.2 Fotocamere posteriori: 108 MP, (wide), 1/54?, 20 MP night vision, PDAF 2 MP, (depth) Termocamera: 10 mm, 256×192, matrici a piano focale non raffreddate all’ossido di vanadio Fotocamera anteriore: 32 MP Connettività: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Protocol: ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising

Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: super smartphone rugged con termocamera

In prova un resistente smartphone con camera termica, visione notturna ad infrarossi, potente speaker e capiente ...

Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: super smartphone rugged con termocamera

In prova un resistente smartphone con camera termica, visione notturna ad infrarossi, potente speaker e capiente ...

Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: un mese con IL rugged phone!  tuttoteK

Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: super smartphone rugged con termocamera

L’AGM G2 vanta anche un potentissimo altoparlante ed una capiente batteria da 7.000 mAh. Analizziamo, quindi, nel dettaglio tutte le caratteristiche del nuovo AGM G2 Guardian. Design e confezione Il ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Recensione AGM
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Recensione AGM Recensione Guardian mese rugged phone!