Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: un mese con IL rugged phone! (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) Recensione completa del rugged phone AGM G2 Guardian, con termocamera, visione notturna, speaker da 3,5W e Android stock Bentornati su Tuttotek per la Recensione completa del nuovo rugged phone by AGM, il G2 Guardian. Scopriamo insieme perché, grazie alle sue specifiche e caratteristiche uniche, è molto più di un semplice smartphone. Scheda tecnica Recensione AGM G2 Guardian Display: IPS 6.58? FHD+ 120Hz SoC: Qualcomm QCM6490 6nm 2,7 Ghz 5G RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4X Memoria interna: 256GB UFS 2.2 Fotocamere posteriori: 108 MP, (wide), 1/54?, 20 MP night vision, PDAF 2 MP, (depth) Termocamera: 10 mm, 256×192, matrici a piano focale non raffreddate all’ossido di vanadio Fotocamera anteriore: 32 MP Connettività: 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Protocol: ...Leggi su tuttotek
Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: super smartphone rugged con termocameraIn prova un resistente smartphone con camera termica, visione notturna ad infrarossi, potente speaker e capiente ...
Recensione AGM G2 Guardian: super smartphone rugged con termocameraL’AGM G2 vanta anche un potentissimo altoparlante ed una capiente batteria da 7.000 mAh. Analizziamo, quindi, nel dettaglio tutte le caratteristiche del nuovo AGM G2 Guardian. Design e confezione Il ...
