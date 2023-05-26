Rabbit Hole, la recensione della serie tv con Kiefer Sutherland (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) La serie: Rabbit Hole, del 2023 Creata da: John Requa, Glenn Ficarra Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Meta Golding, Charles Dance Genere: Thriller, conspiracy. Durata: 50 minuti/8 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: Su Paramount Plus Trama: Geniale, astuto e pieno di risorse, John Weir è un autentico maestro dell’inganno nel mondo dello spionaggio aziendale. Dopo aver portato a termine una missione, si trova però invischiato in una cospirazione su vasta scala che minaccia di stravolgere la democrazia degli Stati Uniti… <!
