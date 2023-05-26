LA PRIMA STAGIONE COMPETITIVA DI BLOOD BOWL 3 ARRIVA IL 22 GIUGNOIntel alla IEEE Conference | Roma 29 - 30 maggioNordic Game Awards 2023: una celebrazione dei fantastici giochi ...Recensione Flexispot E8 : La Scrivania elettrica regolabile perfetta ...Nanni Moretti al Festival di Cannes: Il Sol dell'avvenire conquista ...Hearthstone: Audiopocalisse, il Mini-set del Festival delle Leggende, ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie su sfide ed eventi Freemode Scomparsa di Maddie McCann: Le ricerche della Polizia portoghese nel ...Tragedia a Madonna Fore: Un uomo muore durante una passeggiata ...Ricky Schroeder: La rivelazione scioccante sulla sua infanzia e gli ...Ultime Blog

Pulse Medical receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its ?FR® system

Pulse Medical receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its ?FR® system (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) SHANGHAI, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Pulse Medical Technology, Inc. (Pulse Medical) 4th generation ?FR® system has received an FDA Breakthrough Device DesignationPulse Medical, founded in 2015, located in Shanghai, China, is dedicated to developing innovative technology for precise diagnosis and optimal treatment of patients with pan-vascular disease. Pulse Medical has been pioneering and invented the key algorithm of ?FR®, the fast computation methodology of fractional flow reserve (FFR) from multiple imaging data. The ?FR is an angio-based physiological assessment tool without a pressure wire or hyperemic agents. It has a wider range of ...
