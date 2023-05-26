Planet Farm, la “fattoria verticale” che funziona risparmiando acqua e suolo (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) Tratto da Morning Future La più grande azienda di vertical Farming d’Europa, la più automatizzata del mondo, la prima che ha ideato un’azienda agricola dedicata all’alta ristorazione, è nata nel nostro Paese, alle porte di Milano, precisamente a Cavenago di Brianza. Si chiama Planet Farms, è una start up fondata nel 2018. Da allora ha raccolto oltre 40 milioni di capitali e oggi è in fase di scaleup, ovvero quella fase che tutte le start up sognano di raggiungere: il modello di business funziona e si inizia a crescere. Per guidare questa realtà nella sua fase di crescita è stata chiamata una donna con una lunga carriera nel settore food, Mara Lucilla Valsecchi che, da fine 2022, è la nuova ceo di Planet Farms: «Il nostro modello è semplice, nella sua complessità. Abbiamo sviluppato un ...Leggi su linkiesta
Advertising
Insempra and Fibers365 Announce Successful Testing of Second - Generation Feedstock to Manufacture Fermentation - Based ProductsThe time to restore the balance between people and the planet is now. We don't wait for change. We ... regional, farm level steam explosion pulping technology, allowing easy separation of cellulosic ...
Cargill expands its award - winning regenerative agriculture program to Europe... rooted in the firm belief that change starts where the food system begins - at the farm. "... It's how we've met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years-and ...
A Cirimido sbarca Planet Farms con un nuovo "orto verticale"A Cirimido sbarca Planet Farms con un nuovo "orto verticale" Il nuovo impianto, che sarà dedicato ... posizionandosi tra le più grandi vertical farm a livello globale. Per lo sviluppo del progetto, l'...
Nuovo stabilimento della vertical farming Planet Farms - INFOBUILD Infobuild
Not just about cows: Why everyone should care about the farm billinstalling anaerobic digesters to capture planet-warming methane from manure; planting cover crops to protect soil and the carbon it stores; reducing fertilizer use and preserving unploughed areas on ...
'Regenerative' agriculture could save farms and the planet, students saySchool Strike 4 Climate spokesperson Oscar Compton-Moen said Aotearoa’s agriculture sector needs to take urgent action, to protect itself and the climate. Students will hold a nationwide protest on ...
Planet FarmSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Planet Farm