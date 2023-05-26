Solasta: Palace of Ice ora disponibileGIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMON - ESPANSIONE OSSIDIANA INFUOCATAIl raper Lil Wayne lancia Street Fighter 6 a tutta velocità Guilty Gear -Strive- Asuka R? è disponibileGFN Thursday: in arrivo 3 nuovi titoli MicrosoftMX vs ATV Legends inizia oggi la seconda stagioneEpisodio di violenza della polizia a Livorno: Carabinieri picchiano ...Spesa online: tutti i consigli per non sbagliarePlayStation Showcase - videoLG SPINGE SULLE SOLUZIONI BUSINESS PER LA RICARICA ELETTRICAUltime Blog

Planet Farm | la “fattoria verticale” che funziona risparmiando acqua e suolo

Planet Farm

Planet Farm, la “fattoria verticale” che funziona risparmiando acqua e suolo (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) Tratto da Morning Future La più grande azienda di vertical Farming d’Europa, la più automatizzata del mondo, la prima che ha ideato un’azienda agricola dedicata all’alta ristorazione, è nata nel nostro Paese, alle porte di Milano, precisamente a Cavenago di Brianza. Si chiama Planet Farms, è una start up fondata nel 2018. Da allora ha raccolto oltre 40 milioni di capitali e oggi è in fase di scaleup, ovvero quella fase che tutte le start up sognano di raggiungere: il modello di business funziona e si inizia a crescere. Per guidare questa realtà nella sua fase di crescita è stata chiamata una donna con una lunga carriera nel settore food, Mara Lucilla Valsecchi che, da fine 2022, è la nuova ceo di Planet Farms: «Il nostro modello è semplice, nella sua complessità. Abbiamo sviluppato un ...
