MLW Fusion 25 05 2023

MLW: questa settimana partirà la nuova stagione di Fusion The Shield Of Wrestling

MLW has returned with a new season of Fusion on beIN Sports, following the recent Underground season that concluded on Reelz. To catch you up, Alex Kane won the 2023 Battle Riot match to earn an MLW ...Delmi Exo feels Taya Valkyrie is disrespectful to the titles. - 1 Called Manders video package. - Willie Mack wants John Morrison and his MLW National Openweight Championship. - MSL is looking for ...