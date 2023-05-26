Huma named for its successful and innovative approach to clinical trials in new UK government review (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) NEW YORK and LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Huma Therapeutics ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, is named today as an exemplar of innovation in medical research in an independent review led by former Health Minister, Lord James O'Shaughnessy entitled Commercial clinical trials in the UK. The review was commissioned by the UK government to make recommendations to improve the clinical trials landscape in the UK. It proposes a range of 'significant actions' to bend the performance curve of trials dramatically, stating: 'The partnership between 2 very different UK life science success stories – AstraZeneca and Huma – shows the potential of the UK in this field'. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
