Huma named for its successful and innovative approach to clinical trials in new UK government review

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) NEW YORK and LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/Therapeutics (""), a leading global digital health company, istoday as an exemplar of innovation in medical research in an independentled by former Health Minister, Lord James O'Shaughnessy entitled Commercialin the UK. Thewas commissioned by the UKto make recommendations to improve thelandscape in the UK. It proposes a range of 'significant actions' to bend the performance curve ofdramatically, stating: 'The partnership between 2 very different UK life science success stories – AstraZeneca and– shows the potential of the UK in this field'. The ...