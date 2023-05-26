Hanersun Ranked as a Tier 1 PV Module Manufacturer with its 600W+ Technology (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) NANJING, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
This week, the world-renowned BloombergNEF (BNEF) announced the Tier 1 list (a first-class PV Module Manufacturer) for the second quarter of 2023. Hanersun has been successfully named on the list due to its 600W+ high-efficiency large-format PV products, steadily increasing brand credibility and solid bankability. As a global energy research and information provider, BNEF's assessment reports are an essential reference for international new energy sector investigation, as the gold standard in the panel manufacturing industry. Therefore, the BNEF Tier 1 ranking is often used as a fair, objective, and highly credible reference for industry analysis. International financial institutions widely recognize it due to its stringent ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
