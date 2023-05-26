Dreame Technology has achieved gratifying multiple growths in oversea markets

(Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/( also known as "tech"), a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances, announced its achievements inin 2022. The overall e-commerce revenue has increased by more than 200%. In 2022,mainly developed vigorously in Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia, meanwhile achievinggrowth. Among the areas mentioned above,the Nordic region increased by more than 700% compared with 2021, while the Western European region increased by more than 150%. Due toachieving a significant breakthrough in the European region, the flagship robot vacuumBot L10s Ultra, ...

Established in 2017,is a leading innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the world's No.1 motorthat offers highest RPM. With ...Il robot aspirapolvere DreameBot D10 Plus è l'ultimo nato in casa, società nata nel 2017 e che alla fine dello stesso anno è entrata a far parte della Xiaomi Ecological Chain , cioè la divisione Xiaomi dedicata ai device per la casa. Per la ...Established in 2017,is a leading innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home appliances with the world's No.1 motorthat offers highest RPM. With ...

Dreame Technology entra nei negozi Euronics TuttoAndroid.net

Dreame Technology ( also known as "Dreametech"), a fast-growing company leading in smart home cleaning appliances, announced its achievements in overseas markets in 2022. The overall e-commerce ...Eros Group, a leading distributor and retailer in the UAE, today announced its partnership with Dreame, a smart consumer technology company that specialise..