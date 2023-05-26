Daewoong Pharmaceutical Publishes Molecular Mechanism of Bersiporocin as an Antifibrotic in EMBO Molecular Medicine (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Lee Chang-jae and Jeon Sengho) announced on the 25th that the Molecular Mechanism behind safety and efficacy of Bersiporocin as an Antifibrotic for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis was published in EMBO Molecular Medicine on the 21st. The title of the publication is 'Control of Fibrosis via Asymmetric Inhibition of Prolyl-tRNA Synthetase', and the study was in collaboration with research teams of Prof. Sunghoon Kim from Yonsei University and Prof. Kwang Yeon Hwang from Korea University. EMBO Molecular Medicine is a SCIE (Science Citation Index Expanded) ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Lee Chang-jae and Jeon Sengho) announced on the 25th that the Molecular Mechanism behind safety and efficacy of Bersiporocin as an Antifibrotic for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis was published in EMBO Molecular Medicine on the 21st. The title of the publication is 'Control of Fibrosis via Asymmetric Inhibition of Prolyl-tRNA Synthetase', and the study was in collaboration with research teams of Prof. Sunghoon Kim from Yonsei University and Prof. Kwang Yeon Hwang from Korea University. EMBO Molecular Medicine is a SCIE (Science Citation Index Expanded) ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Daewoong Pharmaceutical: un nuovo stabilimento per produrre il ... Daily Health Industry
Daewoong Pharmaceutical Publishes Molecular Mechanism of Bersiporocin as an Antifibrotic in EMBO Molecular MedicineSEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daewoong Pharmaceutical (CEO Lee Chang-jae and Jeon Sengho) announced on the 25th that the molecular ...
Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.: Daewoong Pharmaceutical Publishes Molecular Mechanism of Bersiporocin as an Antifibrotic in EMBO Molecular MedicineElucidated molecular mechanism behind safety and efficacy of BersiporocinBersiporocin is currently in Phase II clinical trial for Idiopathic Pulmonary FibrosisSEOUL, South Korea, May 25, 2023 ...
Daewoong PharmaceuticalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Daewoong Pharmaceutical