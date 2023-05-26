Solasta: Palace of Ice ora disponibileGIOCO DI CARTE POKÉMON - ESPANSIONE OSSIDIANA INFUOCATAIl raper Lil Wayne lancia Street Fighter 6 a tutta velocità Guilty Gear -Strive- Asuka R? è disponibileGFN Thursday: in arrivo 3 nuovi titoli MicrosoftMX vs ATV Legends inizia oggi la seconda stagioneEpisodio di violenza della polizia a Livorno: Carabinieri picchiano ...Spesa online: tutti i consigli per non sbagliarePlayStation Showcase - videoLG SPINGE SULLE SOLUZIONI BUSINESS PER LA RICARICA ELETTRICAUltime Blog

Applied Intuition | Inc to Acquire Embark Technology | Inc to Enhance Its Products for Autonomous Vehicle Development

Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition, Inc. to Acquire Embark Technology, Inc. to Enhance Its Products for Autonomous Vehicle Development (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Applied Intuition, Inc., a tooling and software provider for Autonomous Vehicle Development, and Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), an Autonomous trucking software company, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the agreement, Applied will Acquire Embark in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of approximately $71 million. Founded in 2016, Embark has built a robust Autonomous software stack that uses machine learning methodologies for perception while relying on a safety-redundant compute system. Embark also developed a custom-built ...
