Agillic' s clients excelled | achieving a clean sweep of the ‘Best Omnichannel Company' category at the Danish e-commerce awards

Agillic's clients excelled, achieving a clean sweep of the ‘Best Omnichannel Company' category at the Danish e-commerce awards. (Di venerdì 26 maggio 2023) The Omnichannel category of 2023 Dansk Erhverv's e-commerce awards names three organisations as leaders of Omnichannel customer experience — Imerco, Matas and Bog & Idé. This is the third year in a row that Agillic clients have dominated the category of the best Omnichannel companies in Denmark. More and more consumers expect and demand personalised messaging from the brands they engage with. Agillic's mission is to help companies build and maintain sustainable relationships based on unique customer experiences. Imerco, Matas and Bog & Idé have taken these Omnichannel capabilities and leveraged them into innovative, personalised communication that their customers crave. Emre Gürsoy, CEO of ...
