Tianlong Helps Hospitals in Thailand Detect Hepatitis Early with Molecular Diagnostic Solution (Di giovedì 25 maggio 2023) XI'AN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Tianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing in Molecular Diagnostic products in China, has partnered with public Hospitals in northern Thailand to build up Detection measures for Hepatitis C (HCV) and Hepatitis B (HBV), and for the Early diagnosis and treatment of the viruses. Globally, more than 350 million people are living with viral Hepatitis, and 9 in ten people living with Hepatitis are unaware of their diagnosis. Tianlong's HCV&HBV Detection Solution can help reduce the transmission of the disease by enabling Early ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Xi'an TianLong Science and Technology Co., Ltd: Tianlong Helps Hospitals in Thailand Detect Hepatitis Early with Molecular Diagnostic SolutionXI'AN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China, has partnered with public hospitals in northern Thailand to ...
Tianlong Helps Hospitals in Thailand Detect Hepatitis Early with Molecular Diagnostic SolutionTianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China, has partnered with public hospitals in northern Thailand to build up detection measures for hepatitis ...
