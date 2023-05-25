PlayStation Showcase - videoLG SPINGE SULLE SOLUZIONI BUSINESS PER LA RICARICA ELETTRICAGli spostamenti costano alle aziende 0,22 €/kmIL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: GOLLUM - DISPONIBILE ORAImmortals of Aveum - gameplay trailerLG LED ALL-IN-ONE: ARRIVA SUL MERCATO ITALIANOTower of Fanasy, in arrivo il nuovo simulacro RubiliaDisponibile “REUNION OF MEMORIES”, il DLC di ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Capcom - PlayStation ShowcaseMarathon - Intervista dietro le quinte (ViDoc di Bungie)Ultime Blog

Tianlong Helps Hospitals in Thailand Detect Hepatitis Early with Molecular Diagnostic Solution

Tianlong Helps

XI'AN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Tianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing in Molecular Diagnostic products in China, has partnered with public Hospitals in northern Thailand to build up Detection measures for Hepatitis C (HCV) and Hepatitis B (HBV), and for the Early diagnosis and treatment of the viruses. Globally, more than 350 million people are living with viral Hepatitis, and 9 in ten people living with Hepatitis are unaware of their diagnosis. Tianlong's HCV&HBV Detection Solution can help reduce the transmission of the disease by enabling Early ...
XI'AN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianlong, an innovative high-tech company specializing in molecular diagnostic products in China, has partnered with public hospitals in northern Thailand to

