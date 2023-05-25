Synapse Medicine and CompuGroup Medical Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Prescribing and Clinical Decision Support

Marathon - Intervista dietro le quinte (ViDoc di Bungie)Presentato Marathon; Nathan Fillion tornerà su Destiny 2 per ...METAL GEAR SOLID: SNAKE EATERMMORPG SPIRIT - rivelato un nuovo trailer REVIEW DELLA BIGBEN WEEK #6EA SPORTS F1 23 - CIRCUITO DI LAS VEGAS STRIPUNDAWN arriva il 15 giugnoOpera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ultime Blog

Synapse Medicine, the leader in medication success, and CompuGroup Medical, the leader in software for providers, have Announced a Partnership to accelerate innovation in Prescribing and allow physicians to benefit from time-saving technological advances in Clinical Decision Support.   Current Prescribing technologies are becoming obsolete Physicians face a growing workload in their daily practice. Much of this workload isn't top-of-license, Clinical work like diagnosing and treating. Instead, it's administrative tasks like charting or managing appointments. One area with potential for improvement is the prescription process which poses patient ...
NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synapse Medicine, the leader in medication success, and CompuGroup Medical, the leader in software for providers, have announced a partnership to accelerate ...

