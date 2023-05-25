GFN Thursday: in arrivo 3 nuovi titoli MicrosoftMX vs ATV Legends inizia oggi la seconda stagioneEpisodio di violenza della polizia a Livorno: Carabinieri picchiano ...Spesa online: tutti i consigli per non sbagliarePlayStation Showcase - videoLG SPINGE SULLE SOLUZIONI BUSINESS PER LA RICARICA ELETTRICAGli spostamenti costano alle aziende 0,22 €/kmIL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: GOLLUM - DISPONIBILE ORAImmortals of Aveum - gameplay trailerLG LED ALL-IN-ONE: ARRIVA SUL MERCATO ITALIANOUltime Blog

PlayStation Showcase | svelata la console Project Q e il remake di Metal Gear Solid

PlayStation Showcase

PlayStation Showcase, svelata la console Project Q e il remake di Metal Gear Solid (Di giovedì 25 maggio 2023) Annuncio ufficiale di Sony: non sarà una console autonoma, userà in streaming i giochi installati sulla PS5 e sarà commercializzata entro fine 2023
Marvel Spider - Man 2 per PS5, trailer con Venom e il gioco in azione

Sony svela nel dettaglio uno dei titoli PlayStation più attesi dell'anno In occasione dello showcase delle prossime novità per PlayStation 5, Sony ha rivelato nuove informazioni e mostrato il gameplay di Marvel Spider - Man 2, nuovo gioco sviluppato da Insomniac Games che arriverà in ...

Project Q è la nuova "console" portatile Sony, annunciate le earbuds Playstation

Il recente PlayStation Showcase ha presentato molti aggiornamenti e annunci per i giochi in arrivo, ma ci sono novità anche sul fronte hardware. Infatti, è stata annunciata la nuova 'console' portatile Project Q ...

Phantom Blade Zero è un nuovo action RPG steampunk per PS5 e PC: trailer e dettagli

Phantom Blade Zero ha catturato l'attenzione di milioni spettatori durante il PlayStation Showcase del 24 maggio, per merito della sua grafica eccezionale e di un gameplay rapido e soddisfacente, ricco di azione all'arma bianca. S - Game, lo studio cinese al lavoro sul gioco, ...

Xbox risponde al PlayStation Showcase evidenziando i giochi in arrivo anche su Series X|S  Multiplayer.it

Spider-Man 2 PS5 Pre-order: Where to Buy It

Spider-Man 2‘s gameplay was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase, and PS5 owners are ready to pre-order it. If you’re eager to get your hands on the upcoming game, here’s where to buy Spider-Man 2 PS5 ...

Sony Now Has Multiple Studios Working on Mobile Games

RELATED: Microsoft Reveals Which PlayStation Showcase Games Are Coming to Xbox In that vein, Sony confirmed in a recent presentation that it has already come up with a mobile strategy that will entail ...
