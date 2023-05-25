MTV VMAs 2023, in diretta mondiale il 12 settembre dal Prudential Center in New Jersey (Di giovedì 25 maggio 2023) Gli Mtv Video Music Awards andranno in onda in diretta mondiale martedì 12 settembre: I VMAs torneranno al Prudential Center in New Jersey con tante sorprese e performance epiche MTV ha annunciato che l'edizione 2023 degli VMAs tornerà in diretta dal famoso Prudential Center nel New Jersey in diretta mondiale martedì 12 settembre. Anche quest'anno lo show, che verrà trasmesso in contemporanea in 150 Paesi, vedrà la partecipazione di migliaia di fan da tutto il mondo, premierà i video musicali più amati dell'anno appena passato e ci sorprenderà con esibizioni indimenticabili, tributi epici e performance mozzafiato che ...Leggi su movieplayer
MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Show Date AnnouncedMTV has announced the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12, where the star-studded award show will once again air live at 8 p.m.
Tom Jones takes on Trump, immigration and growing old gracefully at New Brunswick showMore: MTV VMAs returning to the Prudential Center in Newark: 'All eyes focused on New Jersey' More: Taylor Swift Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford: Everything you need to know ...
