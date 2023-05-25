Guilty Gear -Strive- Asuka R? è disponibileGFN Thursday: in arrivo 3 nuovi titoli MicrosoftMX vs ATV Legends inizia oggi la seconda stagioneEpisodio di violenza della polizia a Livorno: Carabinieri picchiano ...Spesa online: tutti i consigli per non sbagliarePlayStation Showcase - videoLG SPINGE SULLE SOLUZIONI BUSINESS PER LA RICARICA ELETTRICAGli spostamenti costano alle aziende 0,22 €/kmIL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: GOLLUM - DISPONIBILE ORAImmortals of Aveum - gameplay trailerUltime Blog

Chelsea o Brighton? Il giovane talento spiega | 'Mi piace ripagare la fiducia'

Chelsea o Brighton? Il giovane talento spiega: 'Mi piace ripagare la fiducia...' (Di giovedì 25 maggio 2023) Levi Colwill, difensore del Brighton in prestito dal Chelsea, parla del proprio futuro a The Athletic: "Il Brighton ha fatto tanto per...
Un altro bellissimo gol di Enciso, contro il Manchester City

Il risultato però fu lo stesso: pallone all'angolino imprendibile per il portiere del Chelsea. Quel gol fu decisivo perché fissò il risultato sul 2 - 1 e permise al Brighton di conquistare i tre ...

Dopo l'1 - 1 tra Brighton - Manchester City, è tempo di United - Chelsea

Brighton e Manchester City erano impegnati a recuperare il mach della trenatduesima giornata, ... Chelsea, invece, ormai clamorosamente fuori da tutto da ...

Inghilterra, Southgate non convoca Tomori e Abraham

Difensori : Trent Alexander - Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)... Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), ...

Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Linked with Liverpool for Seventh Year in a Row

There are some players who will be getting linked with Liverpool until the heat death of the universe. Ruben Neves is one of them.

Brighton celebrate first EVER Europa League qualification

Brighton have done a lot for me,' he said. 'They put their trust in me when others didn't and I'm a person that loves to repay that. We'll see. 'I don't know what is going to happen [at Chelsea]. I'm ...
