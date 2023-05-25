IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: GOLLUM - DISPONIBILE ORAImmortals of Aveum - gameplay trailerLG LED ALL-IN-ONE: ARRIVA SUL MERCATO ITALIANOTower of Fanasy, in arrivo il nuovo simulacro RubiliaDisponibile “REUNION OF MEMORIES”, il DLC di ONE PIECE ODYSSEY Capcom - PlayStation ShowcaseMarathon - Intervista dietro le quinte (ViDoc di Bungie)Presentato Marathon; Nathan Fillion tornerà su Destiny 2 per ...METAL GEAR SOLID: SNAKE EATERMMORPG SPIRIT - rivelato un nuovo trailer Ultime Blog

Astronergy gains 'Top Performer 2023' title from PVEL (Di giovedì 25 maggio 2023) SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Astronergy, a top 6 PV industry player worldwide and pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, has been awarded the '2023 Top Performer' title in the annual PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) PV Module Reliability Scorecard and has received its seventh 'Top Performer' trophy at a ceremony held in SNEC PV Power Expo, Shanghai, China, on May 25th. PVEL, is a leading independent lab of the downstream solar industry and a member of the Kiwa Group. Its PV Module Reliability Scorecard could provide the industry with vital knowledge about long-term reliability and performance data; and could summarize results from the PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime established by ...
