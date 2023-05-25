42Gears Launches ChatGPT Plugin for SureMDM Mobile Device Management Platform (Di giovedì 25 maggio 2023) - BANGALORE, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
42Gears, a global leader in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, proudly announces the launch of the ChatGPT Plugin for its flagship offering, SureMDM. This marks a significant milestone as 42Gears becomes the first MDM provider to leverage the ChatGPT Plugin for its comprehensive Device Management solution. SureMDM, known for its robust features and innovative approach to managing Mobile Devices, is now further enhanced with ChatGPT, enabling intelligent conversational capabilities. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
