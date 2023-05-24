Tragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Bambina di 13 mesi morta in asilo a Liegi: Indagini aperte ...Violenza sessuale sul luogo di lavoro: Storia di un folle gioco tra ...Emma Marrone e Belen Rodriguez insieme in un'inaspettata armonia a Le ...Arresto a Cusano Milanino: uomo di 50 anni accusato di abuso sul ...Incidente mortale a Taranto: Automobilista palagianese precipita da ...Call of Duty: Mobile, il 1° giugno arriva la Stagione 5 - Allo SbandoSamsung presenta “TALK ‘N PLAY: Embrace your game”Veeam: il 93% degli attacchi informatici mirano al backup con ...Ultime Blog

World Check | La soluzione antiriciclaggio che garantisce la privacy | con l’esperto Cristian Nardi a guidarci nella reputazione finanziaria in Italia

World Check: La soluzione antiriciclaggio che garantisce la privacy, con l’esperto Cristian Nardi a guidarci nella reputazione finanziaria in Italia (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023)   World Check è un database di intelligence finanziaria che fornisce informazioni approfondite su persone, entità commerciali e individui politicamente esposti (PEP) in tutto il mondo. L’obiettivo principale di World Check è quello di consentire agli istituti finanziari di effettuare controlli completi sulla reputazione dei propri clienti, al fine di identificare potenziali rischi di riciclaggio di denaro e finanziamento del terrorismo. Una delle caratteristiche distintive di World Check è la sua attenzione alla privacy e alla conformità legale. “La protezione dei dati personali è una priorità assoluta per World Check“, afferma Cristian Nardi, esperto ...
