The House of Suntory Proudly Celebrates 100 Years of Pioneering Japanese Spirit

The House of Suntory Proudly Celebrates 100 Years of Pioneering Japanese Spirit (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) - The Founding House of Japanese Whisky partners with film icons Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves and introduces new limited-edition whiskies to toast its centennial NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The House of Suntory, the Founding House of Japanese Whisky, Celebrates its 100th anniversary of whisky innovation: a major milestone not only for Suntory's history but for Japanese Spirits culture. In honor of this centennial, the House releases a Suntory Anniversary Tribute as imagined by Academy Award-winning Director Sofia Coppola and starring Actor Keanu Reeves, as well as exclusive 100th anniversary editions of its world-renowned whiskies. Twenty Years after ...
