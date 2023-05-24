Opera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Ultime Blog

Spring Beer Festival 2023 a Roma | ecco quando | l'evento a Testaccio e il programma completo

Spring Beer

Spring Beer Festival 2023 a Roma: ecco quando, l’evento a Testaccio e il programma completo (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) Dal 25 al 28 maggio 2023, a Testaccio torna lo Spring Beer Festival. La famosa esposizione delle birre italiane e internazionali a Roma, arrivata alla sua ottava edizione, si svolgerà presso i locali della Città dell’Altra Economia (ex Mattatoio). Un evento dove tutti appassionati di questa bevanda non devono mancare, avendo la possibilità di poter degustare le varietà più buone in ambito nazionale e internazionale. Lo Spring Beer Festival 2023 alla Città dell’Altra Economia Per tutti gli interessati a seguire l’evento, l’ingresso sarà totalmente gratuito. Si pagherà solamente le degustazioni delle birre presso i vari banchi presenti all’interno dei locali della Città dell’Altra Economia, con la ...
... which came to be known as the Arab Spring. A decade later, Garavoglia and Holgado found a country ... found at the bottom of a bottle of beer," jokes Matteo Garavoglia, who used CGP's funding to report ...

... which came to be known as the Arab Spring. A decade later, Garavoglia and Holgado found a country ... found at the bottom of a bottle of beer," jokes Matteo Garavoglia, who used CGP's funding to report ...

