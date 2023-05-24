Sony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Bambina di 13 mesi morta in asilo a Liegi: Indagini aperte ...Violenza sessuale sul luogo di lavoro: Storia di un folle gioco tra ...Ultime Blog

SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SKEMA continues its international momentum by entering the Top 30 of the best schools in the Financial Times 2023 Executive Education ranking. Ranked as the 30th best school in the world among the selected 75 institutions, SKEMA has gained a place in the "Custom" ranking of tailor-made continuing Education programmes for companies. For the first time, the school has also entered the "Open" ranking of inter-company programmes. SKEMA obtained the highest scores in two major criteria: faculty diversity (ranked 7th worldwide) and client internationalisation (ranked 8th worldwide). SKEMA's presence in this highly recognised international ...
