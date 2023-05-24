Simpleview and ICCA Dedicated to Boosting Global Business Events Sector Recovery (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) International Congress and Convention Association launches Simpleview technology and services for digital transformation TUCSON, Ariz., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Simpleview, a strategic technology partner of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), is pleased to announce its launch of ICCA's new technology stack. ICCA, which represents the interests of over 1,100 Global meeting destinations, venues, suppliers, and partners in almost 100 countries and territories, now utilizes Simpleview's industry-leading products, services, and platforms. This launch represents a complete overhaul and reinvention of the ICCA tech stack using Simpleview — a leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Simpleview and CityDNA Launch the VivaCITY Challenge at CityDNA International Conference, Sofia, BulgariaLIVERPOOL, England, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - At the CityDNA International Conference and General Assembly in Sofia, Bulgaria last week, CityDNA and Simpleview announced the launch of the VivaCITY Challenge. VivaCITY is a project to transform and coach a DMO into a DMO that is futureproof and create a transforming strategy that is holistic, ...
