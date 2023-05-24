Opera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Ultime Blog

Simpleview and ICCA Dedicated to Boosting Global Business Events Sector Recovery

Simpleview and

Simpleview and ICCA Dedicated to Boosting Global Business Events Sector Recovery (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) International Congress and Convention Association launches Simpleview technology and services for digital transformation TUCSON, Ariz., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Simpleview, a strategic technology partner of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), is pleased to announce its launch of ICCA's new technology stack. ICCA, which represents the interests of over 1,100 Global meeting destinations, venues, suppliers, and partners in almost 100 countries and territories, now utilizes Simpleview's industry-leading products, services, and platforms. This launch represents a complete overhaul and reinvention of the ICCA tech stack using Simpleview — a leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations ...
