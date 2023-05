Saraya | “In WWE mi hanno impedito di fare ciò che volevo | ero infelice e depressa”

Saraya e l'eventuale introduzione nella WWE Hall of Fame: "La mia ... World Wrestling

Saraya, formerly known as Paige from WWE, has found her passion for wrestling again as she was medically cleared to return to in-ring action last year shortly after making her AEW debut. The former ...As crazy as it may sound, as she doesn’t even turn 31 until August, it has almost been a decade since Saraya made her on-screen WWE debut, winning the Divas Championship off of AJ Lee on the April, ...