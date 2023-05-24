RISULTATI | NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 24 05 2023 Day 10

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) Idella decima giornata dello storico Torneoandata in scena a Osaka:Of The30 – Day 10Mercoledì 24 Maggio – Osaka (Japan) Tag Team MatchMike Bailey & Oskar Leube battono Lio Rush & Yuto Nakashima (6:20) Six Man Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) battono Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) (6:49) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) battono KUSHIDA & Ryusuke Taguchi (5:55)Of The30 Block B MatchBUSHI 4 batte Francesco Akira 8 (8:44)Dan Moloney 8 batte Clark Connors 8 per Count Out (4:25)Master Wato 14 batte Kevin Knight 6 (9:32)Yoshinobu ...