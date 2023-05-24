RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 24.05.2023 (Day 10) (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della decima giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Osaka: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 10Mercoledì 24 Maggio – Osaka (Japan) Tag Team MatchMike Bailey & Oskar Leube battono Lio Rush & Yuto Nakashima (6:20) Six Man Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) battono Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) (6:49) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) battono KUSHIDA & Ryusuke Taguchi (5:55) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchBUSHI 4 batte Francesco Akira 8 (8:44)Dan Moloney 8 batte Clark Connors 8 per Count Out (4:25)Master Wato 14 batte Kevin Knight 6 (9:32)Yoshinobu ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 23.05.2023 (Day 9)
RISULTATI : NJPW RESURGENCE 2023
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 21.05.2023 (Day 8)
RISULTATI : NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 14.03.2023 (Day 3)
RISULTATI : NJPW “Best Of The Super Junior 30” 12.05.2023 (Day 1)
RISULTATI : NJPW Collision In Philadelphia 16.04.2023 (Difeso Titolo AEW)
RISULTATI: NJPW RESURGENCE 2023 Zona Wrestling
Importante record per Willow Nightengale raggiunto in NJPWLa NJPW è solita fare la storia e dopo MVP si ripete attraverso la sua STRONG Openweight Women's Champion, Willow Nightengale.
NJPW: Risultati NJPW Resurgence 2023 (in azione Mercedes Moné e Jon Moxley)Sono Angelo Sorbello, vivo a Genova, sono laureato, ho lavorato per diverse testate giornalistiche, tra cui Il Giornale e il Secolo XIX. Ho diverse passioni, tra cui il wrestling in particolare la WWE ...
RISULTATI NJPWSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW