MMORPG SPIRIT - rivelato un nuovo trailer REVIEW DELLA BIGBEN WEEK #6EA SPORTS F1 23 - CIRCUITO DI LAS VEGAS STRIPUNDAWN arriva il 15 giugnoOpera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàUltime Blog

RISULTATI | NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 24 05 2023 Day 10

RISULTATI NJPW

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 24.05.2023 (Day 10) (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della decima giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Osaka: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 10Mercoledì 24 Maggio – Osaka (Japan) Tag Team MatchMike Bailey & Oskar Leube battono Lio Rush & Yuto Nakashima (6:20) Six Man Tag Team MatchHouse Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) battono Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) (6:49) Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) battono KUSHIDA & Ryusuke Taguchi (5:55) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchBUSHI 4 batte Francesco Akira 8 (8:44)Dan Moloney 8 batte Clark Connors 8 per Count Out (4:25)Master Wato 14 batte Kevin Knight 6 (9:32)Yoshinobu ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

RISULTATI: NJPW RESURGENCE 2023  Zona Wrestling

Importante record per Willow Nightengale raggiunto in NJPW

La NJPW è solita fare la storia e dopo MVP si ripete attraverso la sua STRONG Openweight Women's Champion, Willow Nightengale.

NJPW: Risultati NJPW Resurgence 2023 (in azione Mercedes Moné e Jon Moxley)

Sono Angelo Sorbello, vivo a Genova, sono laureato, ho lavorato per diverse testate giornalistiche, tra cui Il Giornale e il Secolo XIX. Ho diverse passioni, tra cui il wrestling in particolare la WWE ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RISULTATI NJPW
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : RISULTATI NJPW RISULTATI NJPW Best Super Junior