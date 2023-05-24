Mauve Group Announced Winner of the 'Most Innovative Workforce Solution' Award at the INT-X Awards 2023 (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has won the Most Innovative Workforce Solution Award at the 2023 INT-X Awards. The category recognises the Most Innovative and high-quality Solutions in today's global marketplace. Hosted by Centuro Global at the Global Expansion Conference in London, England, the annual Awards showcase the key achievements and enablers of global success over the past 12 months. The two-day Global Expansion Conference offers businesses the opportunity to meet and learn from experts and C-Suite executives from across the wider global mobility sector. On the first day of the event, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has won the Most Innovative Workforce Solution Award at the 2023 INT-X Awards. The category recognises the Most Innovative and high-quality Solutions in today's global marketplace. Hosted by Centuro Global at the Global Expansion Conference in London, England, the annual Awards showcase the key achievements and enablers of global success over the past 12 months. The two-day Global Expansion Conference offers businesses the opportunity to meet and learn from experts and C-Suite executives from across the wider global mobility sector. On the first day of the event, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Meeting the artist: JUNNY – Mondo Coreano Mondo Coreano
Mauve Group Announced Winner of the 'Most Innovative Workforce Solution' Award at the INT-X Awards 2023LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has won the Most Innovative Workforce Solution award at the 2023 INT-X ...
Mauve GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Mauve Group