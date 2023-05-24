Opera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Ultime Blog

Make WOW Happen: Toshiba TV's Latest Reveal (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) - HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Toshiba TV has expressed a commitment to authenticity, innovation, and excellent craftsmanship. The brand is also renowned for its sincere dedication to customers, and the continuing effort to sustain classic excellence in every generation. In line with this, Toshiba TV is set to Make wow Happen in June 2023; featuring three of its successful model series, each one from a different product range: the Toshiba TVs C350, M550 series, and the Latest X9900L at the best prices yet. Since its release, the entry-level Toshiba TV C350 series has made waves in the global television market for affordability without compromising on value. Its models are designed with a 4K display, voice control, and the inclusion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby ...
HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV has expressed a commitment to authenticity, innovation, and excellent craftsmanship. The brand is ...
