Major new study by Unispace reveals 72% of companies globally have now mandated a return to the workplace (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Employers across the globe report losing key employees due to mandates, with recruitment also being impacted by enforced returns. However, companies are failing to recognize the drivers of workers' reluctance to return to the workplace, and likewise, the opportunities and value that the physical workplace provides. That is according to a new study by global workplace creation experts Unispace. returning for Good, a Unispace Global workplace Insights report – which combined the results of a survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 employers from 17 countries worldwide – found that, of the 72% of companies globally that say they ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Employers across the globe report losing key employees due to mandates, with recruitment also being impacted by enforced returns. However, companies are failing to recognize the drivers of workers' reluctance to return to the workplace, and likewise, the opportunities and value that the physical workplace provides. That is according to a new study by global workplace creation experts Unispace. returning for Good, a Unispace Global workplace Insights report – which combined the results of a survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 employers from 17 countries worldwide – found that, of the 72% of companies globally that say they ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Vyond Announces Shutterstock Integration To Add Millions of New Visual and Audio Assets into its Video Creation PlatformThe new release includes the introduction of Vyond Go " the industry's first AI - based script and ... The company also released major enhancements to its award - winning Vyond Studio that will soon ...
Enlighted to Deliver Heavyweight Energy Savings, Productivity and Sustainability at New WWE HQ... a leading proptech company owned by Siemens, announced a new engagement with World Wrestling ... As part of a major renovation and digital transformation initiative, with almost 2,000 sensors over a ...
Intermap Powers Telecom Network PlanningFor one major satellite operator, RKF is using NEXTMap in two stages to satisfy the Federal ... whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by ...
Golf, PGA Championship 2023: inizio ritardato per campo gelato Sky Sport
Lidl gives 24,500 workers a pay rise - making it the THIRD wage increase in a yearLidl says the latest raise will see staff earn up to 16% more than their counterparts at "traditional and premium-priced supermarkets" ...
Sure, the Rangers’ new rotation is working, but a booming lineup is the biggest reason for optimism in TexasThe difference between the Rangers’ projected place in the pecking order and their current position in first place can be found in their bats. Spring forecasts had to reckon with the possibility that ...
Major newSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Major new