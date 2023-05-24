Sony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Bambina di 13 mesi morta in asilo a Liegi: Indagini aperte ...Violenza sessuale sul luogo di lavoro: Storia di un folle gioco tra ...Ultime Blog

JBD launches "Hummingbird" polychrome MicroLED projector, an industry supremacy for consumer AR market, equipped with SID "2023 Display of the Year" award winning 0.13" MicroLED panels, in mass production NOW (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 JBD (Jade Bird Display) unveiled its "Hummingbird" polychrome MicroLED projector at SID which is already in mass production since May 2023. This revolutionary product incorporates JBD's cutting-edge MicroLED Display panels which just won the SID "2023 Display of the Year" award. The Hummingbird features lightweight, ultra-compact form factor, ultra-high brightness, vivid and saturated colours and best-in-class energy efficiency. These advantages make Hummingbird projectors the best-available ...
