Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier Digital Commerce platform for frictionless customer ordering into the Experlogix Suite of solutions. Aphix and its Products will join the Experlogix Suite as Experlogix Digital Commerce, alongside best-in-class Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation. "Aphix and Experlogix have the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them," said Bill Fox, CEO at Experlogix. "With ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier Digital Commerce platform for frictionless customer ordering into the Experlogix Suite of solutions. Aphix and its Products will join the Experlogix Suite as Experlogix Digital Commerce, alongside best-in-class Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation. "Aphix and Experlogix have the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them," said Bill Fox, CEO at Experlogix. "With ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Real Madrid, l'annuncio di Ancelotti e lo spogliatoio esplode – Video Local Page
Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product SuiteSOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier digital commerce ...
Experlogix AddsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Experlogix Adds