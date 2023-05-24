Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premierplatform for frictionless customer ordering into theof solutions. Aphix and itss will join theas, alongside best-in-classCPQ andDocument Automation. "Aphix andhave the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them," said Bill Fox, CEO at. "With ...