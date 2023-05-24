Opera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Ultime Blog

Experlogix Adds Digital Commerce to Its Product Suite (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Experlogix, whose revenue acceleration solutions simplify the most complex business processes, has brought Aphix Software, the premier Digital Commerce platform for frictionless customer ordering into the Experlogix Suite of solutions. Aphix and its Products will join the Experlogix Suite as Experlogix Digital Commerce, alongside best-in-class Experlogix CPQ and Experlogix Document Automation. "Aphix and Experlogix have the same goal — to provide solutions to our clients that make it easier for their customers to buy from them," said Bill Fox, CEO at Experlogix. "With ...
