Biopharma Leaders Connect at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit to Advance Innovation for the Industry and Patients (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) - Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, LEO Pharma, Recordati, Syneos Health and more share learnings on driving efficiency across the product development lifecycle BARCELONA, Spain, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Leaders from Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, LEO Pharma, Recordati, and Syneos Health are among the speakers at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, June 6-7 in Madrid, Spain. Industry innovators will share how they leverage next-generation solutions to drive efficiencies that help deliver better patient outcomes. Veeva R&D and Quality Summit will bring together more than 750 Industry professionals to participate in over 40 sessions. Attendees will learn about ...
