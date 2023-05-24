ASTRO N7 - Astronergy new masterpiece | globally debuts at SNEC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) - SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/nergy, a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, launched its newly upgradedN n-type TOPCon products –N7 at a grand ceremony held at the 2023PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China, on May 24th, receiving the IEC Certificate from TÜV Rheinland. Since the first n-type TOPCon product was launched and massively produced bynergy in April 2022, the positive market feedback and undergoing PV market change promoted the newborn of the newN7, which has aggregated various its fabulous TOPCon 3.0 PV cell tech, sophisticated module manufacturing capacity andnergy's deepen market insight. At the core of the newly launched products,nergy utilizes its ...