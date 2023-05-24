Opera presenta Aria: l'intelligenza artificiale integrata nel browserdirect.playstation.com arriva in ItaliaSony - soundbar HT-S2000 Dolby Atmos 3.1 Ammagamma: AI e ricerca applicata: “The Energy of Data”Logitech G - cuffie da gaming G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEEDCombattere i demoni di Diablo IV grazie all'accessibilitàDayZ pronto a scatenare il caos mediavaleTrust presenta i controller sostenibili MUTATragedia in Belgio: Un padre si suicida nel canale Bocholt-Herentals ...F-16 all'Ucraina: una decisione storica approvata dagli Stati Uniti ...Ultime Blog

Another Coffee Stories: un’iniziativa di solidarietà per sostenere l’Emilia-Romagna dopo le alluvioni (Di mercoledì 24 maggio 2023) Another Coffee Stories, una casa editrice appassionata di letteratura, ha lanciato oggi un’iniziativa speciale per offrire sostegno e solidarietà all’Emilia-Romagna, una regione colpita da gravi alluvioni nelle ultime settimane. Questa iniziativa dimostra l’impegno della casa editrice nel promuovere la cultura e nell’aiutare le comunità che hanno subito avversità. Another Coffee Stories, fondata nel dicembre 2020, si è rapidamente affermata come un punto di riferimento nel panorama editoriale nazionale. La casa editrice si è distinta per la sua vasta gamma di pubblicazioni che spaziano dalla narrativa al saggio, dalla poesia all’arte, contribuendo alla diffusione della cultura e alla scoperta di nuovi ...
