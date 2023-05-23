ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 e 4060 TiINTEL: nuove tecnologie HPC e AI Generativa per la scienzaYu-Gi-Oh! National Championship 2023 arriva in ItaliaBRUGAL 1888 e Orsoni Venezia 1888 lanciano 18 bottiglie realizzate a ...Personalizzare la propria moto: il trend che investe design e ... Puzzle Bobble Everybubble RecensioneConan Exiles - Season con la roadmap dei contenutiDiablo Immortal: tante novità in arrivoEA SPORTS F1 - Breaking Point 2 e World Deep DiveNACON - NUOVO CONTROLLER UFFICIALE PER XBOXUltime Blog

WWE | Rhea Ripley difenderà il titolo contro Natalya a Night Of Champions

WWE Rhea

WWE: Rhea Ripley difenderà il titolo contro Natalya a Night Of Champions (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Il 6 maggio a Backlash, Rhea Ripley ha difeso con successo il suo SmackDown Women’s Championship contro Zelina Vega. Sabato prossimo, a Night of Champions, cercherà di conservare ancora una volta l’oro affrontando la veterana della WWE Natalya. Lunedì sera, Ripley ha interrotto il ritorno di Apollo Crews per sfidare l’ex campionessa femminile di SmackDown, dichiarando: “A Night of Champions, ti darò una lezione”. Le due si sono incrociati inizialmente due settimane fa a Raw, quando Natalya ha interrotto il pestaggio post-match di Dana Brooke da parte di Ripley. “Mami” non si è però fermata lì, promettendo di porre fine anche alla carriera di Natalya. Da quando ...
