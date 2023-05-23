WWE: Rhea Ripley difenderà il titolo contro Natalya a Night Of Champions (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Il 6 maggio a Backlash, Rhea Ripley ha difeso con successo il suo SmackDown Women’s Championship contro Zelina Vega. Sabato prossimo, a Night of Champions, cercherà di conservare ancora una volta l’oro affrontando la veterana della WWE Natalya. Lunedì sera, Ripley ha interrotto il ritorno di Apollo Crews per sfidare l’ex campionessa femminile di SmackDown, dichiarando: “A Night of Champions, ti darò una lezione”. Le due si sono incrociati inizialmente due settimane fa a Raw, quando Natalya ha interrotto il pestaggio post-match di Dana Brooke da parte di Ripley. “Mami” non si è però fermata lì, promettendo di porre fine anche alla carriera di Natalya. Da quando ...Leggi su zonawrestling
